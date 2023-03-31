Can you imagine breaking up with your romantic partner and still having to travel with them because they don’t want to cancel the tickets they already have? That happened to a young man who has gone viral on the internet in the last few hours.

It is common that in romantic comedy movies use as arguments the trips to unite a couple that separated a long time ago, but they well say that reality is stranger than fiction, and the following story that has been made social media trend is a sample of it.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen decided to post a video in which he revealed that he had to travel with his ex-boyfriend because they did not want to cancel the reservations they had made some time ago.

According to what was referred to by the tiktoker in the viral clip, because they had bought the plane tickets well in advance without counting that before the trip took place they were going to end their relationship, the ex-partner as lovers they had to travel side by side.

“We cut 3 months ago, but there was no way to cancel the flights that we had already paid for”, can be read in the description of the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

In the images that have gained relevance among Internet users, you can see the content creator in his plane seat, while his ex-partner is sitting next to him without saying a word and very quiet.

As expected, the video posted on the ByteDance social network It didn’t take long for him to become popular among netizens, managing to accumulate more than 4.9 million reproductions so far, as well as more than 364 thousand “likes” and more than a thousand comments.

In the comment box there were not a few Internet users who did not miss the opportunity to post their best jokes and memes about the uncomfortable situation that the ex-boyfriends went through, while there were those who highlighted the maturity of both in the face of the problem.

“It happened to me and the friendship was strengthened, but when I got off the plane he told me that it was up to each one for himself,” commented a netizen.