Her escape and that of her two teenage friends, now dead, to be girlfriends of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (ISIS) shocked Britain. Anthony Lloyd, a journalist for The Times, found Shamina Begum in a refugee camp in Iraq, pregnant, with a son who was born and died three weeks later. British Home Secretary Sajid Javid took away his nationality British, when you have no possibility of having another. But Begum will not be able to return to the kingdom to defend his right to nationality by decision of the highest British court of justice.

The case reached the Supreme Court of Justice in London on Friday, which rejected the request. Your case also decides the fate of more than 30 women, detained in camps in Iraq, with more than 50 children, former British, stateless, who want to be repatriated and serve their sentences in the country and that their relatives can raise their children. The Kurds who guard them beg the British authorities to return them to their countries because they cannot assure them under current conditions.

A witness case

Shamima Begum, the Bethnal Green student who traveled to join the Islamic State, will not be allowed to return to Britain to fight the dispossession of her citizenship, the Supreme Court ruled.

The judges concluded that “Begum’s right to a fair and effective appeal, upon returning to the UK, did not prevail over other rights such as public safety.” Its ruling, published Friday morning, signaled the government’s concern that Begum, 21, was still “A threat to security.”

Shamima Begum. Photo: dpa

Begum’s legal team had argued that he could only have a “fair and effective” appeal if he was allowed to return to the UK because he could not properly participate in the proceedings at the al-Roj camp in north-eastern Syria. The lawyers they could not see or speak to her by phone. He had no right to defense.

On February 19, 2019, Interior Minister Sajid Javid notified Shamima Begum that he intended to deprive her of her British citizenship (“the deprivation decision”). The stated reason for the decision was that Begum is “a British / Bangladeshi dual national who is estimated to have previously traveled to Syria and aligned herself with ISIS”, and that her return to the UK is assessed to present a risk for the national security of the UK, “the Court wrote in its filing. It was after The Times found Begum in a refugee camp in Syria.

The ruling leaves Begum in limbo, in the Kurdish-controlled camp, although he is expected to continue with the citizenship case. You do not have any travel documents. It is officially stateless, in a controversial decision in terms of human rights.

Victory for the Minister of the Interior

The Supreme Court ruling represents a victory for Interior Minister Priti Patel, who promised in September 2019 that “there was no way” that Begum could return home.

Priti Patel in Downing Street. Photo: AFP

Patel said the ruling had “reaffirmed the Home Secretary’s authority to make vital national security decisions.”

“The government will always take the strongest possible measures to protect our national security. Maintaining the safety of our citizens remains our priority,” said the British interior minister.

Begum, who had three children, all of whom died, he was 15 when he traveled to Syria from Bethnal Green in 2015. He had spent nearly four years with the terrorist regime and initially had no regrets. Said he was unfazed when he saw a severed head in a trash can on the street. Since then he has asked for forgiveness. He has admitted that he was “brainwashed” at the hands of ISIS. Her husband is a Dutchman, a fighter, who will be sentenced to death or life imprisonment in Iraq.

The Interior Ministry took the case to the highest court in the country, after the Court of Appeals ruled last year that Begum I should go home to fight for the citizenship case.

The legal arguments

James Eadie QC of the Home Office had stated that there was no guarantee that MI5, the domestic secret service, would be able to control Begum and that it would expose the public to a “greater risk of terrorism”. He said it would create significant national security risks.

Lord Reed, the Chief Justice who read the ruling, said the Court of Appeals did not give the security assessment the “respect” it should have received.

He said the appellate judges were wrong in believing that Begum’s right to a fair appeal hearing should prevail over “national security requirements.”

A security camera shows Begum at Gatwick airport. Photo: AFP

“The right to a fair hearing does not prevail over all other considerations, such as the safety of the public. If a vital public interest makes it impossible for a case to be heard fairly, then the courts cannot normally hear it, “the high magistrate explained.

He continued: “The proper response to the problem in the present case is to suspend the recourse of deprivation until Ms. Begum is in a position to play an effective role in it, without the safety of the public being compromised. That is not a perfect solution, since it is not known how long it will be before it is possible. But there is no perfect solution to a dilemma of the current type. “

Implications for stateless persons and their children

The case has implications for more than 30 British or former British adults detained by Kurdish authorities in Syria and their 35 children. Some awaited Begum’s trial before continuing with their challenges for the deprivation of their citizenship at the Special Appeals and Immigration Commission.

Begum traveled to the Isis stronghold in Raqqa with two friends from school, Kadiza Sultana, then 16, who was killed in a drone attack, and Amira Abase, then 15, whose family believes is dead. His citizenship was stripped on the grounds that he would not be stateless as he could claim Bangladeshi citizenship through his parents. But Bangladesh has already warned against giving it to them.

His lawyers had said that he could play “no significant role” in his case from the refugee camp, which is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Violates a fair trial

In written communications, Lord Pannick, his defender, described how the detainees are not allowed to receive visits from lawyers or to speak to them. Communications with Begum were neither confidential nor secure, intermittent and unreliable. They did not allow detailed or confidential instructions to be taken on the national security case against them.

Liberty, the human rights group that joined the call, said that “stripping someone of citizenship without due process undermines the rule of law and everyone’s right to a fair trial.”

He noted that MI5 “had safely managed hundreds of people who returned from Syria.”

Rosie Brighouse, a lawyer for Liberty, said that “the right to a fair trial is not something that democratic governments should take away on a whim, nor should anyone’s British citizenship. If a government is allowed to exercise extreme powers, such as the exileWithout the basic guarantees of a fair trial, an extremely dangerous precedent is set ”.

“The security services have safely managed the return of hundreds of people from Syria, but the government has chosen to take Shamima Begum as an exemplary case,” he denounced.

The trial for the loss of Begum’s nationality continues, but without his presence and without the right to have his version of events heard.

Paris, correspondent

ap

