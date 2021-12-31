Spider-Man: No Way Home It was a movie full of surprises, which even extended to the post-credits scenes that the feature film has. The movies of the MCU They typically feature two of these scenes, both of which tend to give us a few clues for the future, and the latest arachnid adventure is no exception. However, its writers revealed that they had plans to implement a third, but in the end they backed off.

Erik sommers Y Chris McKenna, scriptwriters of No Way Home, They have been participating in a lot of interviews lately, where they have shared with us several interesting details about this movie. During one of them with Variety, explained that they intended to add a post-credits scene where we would return to the respective universes of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield to know what their lives were like now that they matured. In the own words of McKenna:

“We even talked about ‘Oh, we could do a post-credit scene with this [variante]! We could do a post-credits scene with that [otro personaje]! “

Within this brainstorming it occurred to them to add one where Maguire and Garfield they were driving a truck, visiting different towns trying to solve people’s problems. Eventually they felt that the talk was already getting out of hand, and they opted to simply drop the post-credits scenes that they had previously defined.

In fact, Maguire and Garfield they even had important contributions in the script of No Way Home. Sommers and McKenna They even said that the end of the film was going to be much more emotional in case these two actors had not participated in the film.

Editor’s note: It sounds like something complicated that Marvel and Sony want to take up the stories of these two Spider-Man. Regardless of the requests and campaigns launched by fans, creating completely new and non-MCU films is not something that any of these companies want to do, and in any case, it would depend more on Sony with that they have their own Spider-Man cinematic universe. -Man.

Via: Variety