Spider-Man: no way home hits theaters this December 15, the day when thousands of fans will be able to see the return of the ‘sinister’ from the ‘wall-crawler’ prequels. The film will be the 27th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, as usual, the post-credits scenes that provide us with information about their upcoming productions are already highly anticipated.

On the other hand, the question that several fans are asking will also be confirmed: whether the Spideys of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be present in the film. Another frequently asked question is How many post-credit scenes will Tom Holland’s third installment of Spider-Man have? Here we tell you so that you do not leave before the function and thus you do not miss any detail.

When is Spider-Man: no way home released in Peru?

Spider-man: no way home is the last film in the trilogy directed by Jon Watts with Tom Holland and arrives in Peruvian cinemas in pre-release this December 15 with few functions and with the official premiere the next day, date in the that there will be functions that will cover the whole day. Meanwhile, its commercial premiere throughout Latin America will take place on December 16.

However, in the United States it will arrive on December 17.

How many post-credit scenes does Spider-Man: no way home have?

The Spider-Man movie will feature two post-credits scenes , so at the end of the film we recommend that you wait until the end of the credits.

For now, it is not known what will happen in them; However, some international media, such as CBR, report that Venom would have an appearance, as happened with Tom Holland in Let there be Carnage. Meanwhile, it is rumored that the trailer for Doctor Strange would be one of the sequences from the end of No way home.

What actors are confirmed in Spiderman 3?

What is the order of the Spiderman movies?

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Power of Electro (2014)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: far from home (2019)

Spider-Man: no way home (2021)

