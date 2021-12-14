Spider-Man: no way home Not only is it the most anticipated movie of the year, it is also the one with the highest expectations from fans. This new bet from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures starring Tom holland had its premiere in Los Angeles this last December 13, with special functions for the press. Luckily for the fans of ‘Spidey’, the first reviews have already been published.

With a few hours of having reached the big screen for specialized journalists, this film has already debuted with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and the expert comments, without spoiling of any kind, have fueled the hopes of those hoping to see an adventure of great proportions.

What are the critics saying?

Holland had commented that No way home would be comparable to an Avengers movie, in terms of greatness. That position supported her Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who promised that No way home would be as ambitious as Infinity War.

With this in mind, everything indicates that the high expectations were finally met and it could even be said that they took them a step further. This has been revealed by specialized journalists. Here are some excerpts.

“I can confidently say that #SpiderManNoWayHome is the best Spider-Man live-action movie. An exciting and emotional finale to the Homecoming trilogy, but also a clever, fun and exciting tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies. Both hilarious and heartbreaking, I honestly loved every second. “

Erik Davis – Fandango. Photo: Twitter capture

Clayton Davis – Variety

“#SpiderManNoWayHome has a beginning, a middle and an end. I like those three elements. Tom Holland and Zendaya are good at making me believe they are those characters. The special effects look real. I liked the fights. I had a lot of Fun”.

Clayton Davis – Variety. Photo: Twitter capture

“#SpiderManNoWayHome works amazingly by staying focused on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, front and center. It’s still packed with fanservice and makes up for almost 20 years of movies, but most of all it’s hilarious, hilarious, and often extremely emotional. Stay spoiler-free as much as possible. “

Alex Zalben – Decider. Photo: Twitter capture

Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky

“Spider-Man: no way home did not meet my expectations, it exceeded them. This movie has deserved every one of the excruciating moments we’ve had to wait for. The visuals, the score, the heart, the story, the villains … we’re talking about an epic creation. Tears, chills, happiness ”.

Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky. Photo: Twitter capture

German Lussier – Gizmodo

“Spider-Man: no way home is immensely satisfying. You will cry of happiness, sadness and joy in the cinema. The central part gets a bit clunky because there are so many characters, but the third act is so dynamic, fun and powerful that it more than makes up for it. “