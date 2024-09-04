By now the universe of movies Marvel is taking a break despite the departure of Deadpool & Wolverineand fans are waiting for the next phase of the story that will lead to the long-awaited fight of the Avengers against Dr. Doom which will now be played by Robert Downey Jr. In fact, many wonder if in Spider-Man 4 We will see something related to the subject, but at the moment there is not much information, or at least we only know that the director of the previous one will not return.

Recently he was asked Jon Watts sHe has been asked why he won’t be returning for the next installment, and he has given a very common explanation that has been made with those who have worked for the MCU, mentioning that there is not at all any freedom of creativity and that in the end the approvals of big executives like Kevin Feige. It is said that in the three spider films there was not much control by the director himself, which is why in the end he wanted to close his path with No Way Home.

Here is what was mentioned:

Sometimes you make an action movie and all the fun action stuff is given to the second unit director. On Marvel movies, you divide up the work because there’s so much to do. You rarely get the Christopher Nolan opportunity to do it all. In this case, I was like, ‘I want to shoot every shot.’ I was just starting out and Marvel came along, and I took full creative ownership of all those movies, but Spider-Man will always be the creation of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. This was a chance for me to get back to my voice, my vision, and my style. Wolfs is mine, and that’s a really good feeling.

It is worth mentioning that he has given some promotion to his film called Wolfsof which he will have full creative control and will thus be able to capture the ideas of what is being told in the scripts proposed by those who work alongside him. In addition, the film will feature appearances by big stars of the entertainment industry. George Clooney and Brad Pitt; then those who have become fans will want to keep track of Watts.

There is not much news regarding the production of Spider-Man 4 for the MCU.

Via: MS

Author’s note: I don’t think I’m the only director who’s had his creative control curbed at Marvel. So many of them have to go in with the expectation that there will be interruptions to their work.