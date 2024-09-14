Alaudinov declared complete disorganization of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

“Complete disorganization” has begun in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who ended up in Russian captivity said that they had big problems with supplies, food and water. “They all complain about it,” he said.

Everyone is trying to escape from Russian territory. They are in a very serious panic there. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

At the same time, he clarified that the situation in the region is good for Russian military personnel.

Ukrainian units were under threat of encirclement

Earlier, one of the participants in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region, Vasily, told CNN that Ukrainian fighters were complaining of heavy losses in manpower and equipment in recent days. It was claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses in the Kursk region were much more serious than in other areas. The situation is complicated by serious problems with communication between the command and the units deployed in the Kursk region. “Since GPS and cellular signals are jammed, the Ukrainians rely on Starlink satellite communications,” the article says.

Related materials:

Captain First Rank (Reserve) Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be surrounded in the Kursk region. This will happen if Russian units manage to block supply routes from the Sumy region. In addition, the expert added, the Ukrainians who initially entered the territory of the Kursk region were better motivated, “but many of them are no longer there.” Those who have now been sent to the region to hold it were recently mobilized and do not have the necessary training and motivation.

Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk battle zone have begun to doubt the feasibility of the operation. According to them, the situation in this area of ​​the front is becoming more difficult every day. “There will be more artillery fire, more soldiers, there will be very big and difficult battles,” said one of the soldiers.

Russian army launches counteroffensive near Kursk

On September 11, Russia launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region. In two days, the “North” group of troops liberated 10 settlements. In addition, Russian troops are repelling the enemy’s counterattacks, defeating them in a number of areas. The identification and destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs continues in forest areas.

Related materials:

Since the beginning of the liberation operation, about 200 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen have surrendered to Russian fighters. Most of them are stormtroopers from the territorial defense and former prisoners, as well as members of national battalions, fighters of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) and the Airborne Forces (VDV) of Ukraine. According to the prisoners, few soldiers remained alive and many planned to retreat, but they were ordered to stay.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Colonel General Alexander Fomin stated that after the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region, the special military operation (SVO) acquired a “new dimension.” In his opinion, Ukraine has ceased to be a victim in the eyes of the West, since it invaded the territory of the Russian Federation. Fomin pointed out that Kyiv will no longer be able to use this image in the international arena. “The aggression of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the civilian population of Russia has finally debunked this lie,” he emphasized.