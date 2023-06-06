“No wash”, the “stink” strategy to protect the environment

A new current is born, it’s called “No wash” and it is an environmental movement. There are those who participate in real ones competitionswearing a cape without washing it for a yearand those who put clothes in the washing machine only when strictly necessary, preferring to soap or detergent – reads the Messaggero – a night in the fresh air. And then there are those who buy special brands, whose garments are made in materials that do not require frequent washing. They have adhered to this philosophy for various reasons, from environmental sustainability, to reducing electricity costs, to laziness. And among them there are also well-known faces.



The first to admit that she washed her clothes “only when strictly necessary”, – continues the Messenger – had been Stella McCartneythe British designer who has made it her business to defend the environment in fashion trademark. “I don’t change my bra every day and I don’t throw something in the washing machine just because I wore it. I’m a person very hygienic but i’m not a fan of laundrythe dryer or any cleaning in general”, she said some time ago, creating quite a stir. “I grew up in a house where it washed out after one use – instead told Harry, a faithful no wash, to BBC Culture – then I met my husband who he hardly ever washed anything“. The twist. Every night he hangs up the worn clothes, sprays them with vinegar or vodka only on the armpits. “I love hanging up my wool dress, my leggings and my stockings every evening. And in the morning I put them back on”.

