Among the greatest desires of a Mexican is to travel the world, although to travel abroad it is necessary to have a passport and sometimes also a passport. visa.

You should know that although the Mexican passport is not in the top of the best in the worldThe document does allow Mexicans to enter numerous countries without having to present a mandatory visa.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Mexicans can use their passport to travel to a total of 159 countries without having a visaand are next:

Albania

Andorra

Angola

Eel

Old and bearded

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Bonaire; Saint Eustatius and Saba

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Cayman Islands

Chili

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Croatia

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

The Savior

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French Antilles

Georgia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenade

Guatemala

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong (SAR of China)

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau (SAR China)

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauricio

Mayotte

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niue

North Macedonia

Norway

Palau Islands

Palestinian Territory

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Meeting

Romania

Rwanda

Samoa

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Somalia

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

st. Helen

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucy

San Martin

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Sweden

Swiss

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Türkiye

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vatican City

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

In 2024, the Mexican Republic managed to climb from position 25 to 22, being its best level since 2006, when it ranked number 21 in the Henley Passport Index which was created by the consulting firm Henley & Partners.

It is worth noting that this year, Canada left the List of countries to which Mexicans can travel with only a passportbecause the maple leaf country’s government re-imposed the requirement for a visa.

What are the best passports in the world?

Singapore France Germany Italy Japan Spain Austria Finland Ireland Luxembourg Netherlands South Korea Sweden