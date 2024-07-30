Among the greatest desires of a Mexican is to travel the world, although to travel abroad it is necessary to have a passport and sometimes also a passport. visa.
You should know that although the Mexican passport is not in the top of the best in the worldThe document does allow Mexicans to enter numerous countries without having to present a mandatory visa.
Mexicans can use their passport to travel to a total of 159 countries without having a visaand are next:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Angola
- Eel
- Old and bearded
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bonaire; Saint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Bulgaria
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Chili
- Colombia
- Comoros Islands
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- The Savior
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- French Antilles
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenade
- Guatemala
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong (SAR of China)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauricio
- Mayotte
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Palau Islands
- Palestinian Territory
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Meeting
- Romania
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- st. Helen
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucy
- San Martin
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Swiss
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Türkiye
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vatican City
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
In 2024, the Mexican Republic managed to climb from position 25 to 22, being its best level since 2006, when it ranked number 21 in the Henley Passport Indexwhich was created by the consulting firm Henley & Partners.
It is worth noting that this year, Canada left the List of countries to which Mexicans can travel with only a passportbecause the maple leaf country’s government re-imposed the requirement for a visa.
What are the best passports in the world?
- Singapore
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Spain
- Austria
- Finland
- Ireland
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- South Korea
- Sweden
