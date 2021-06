Not Vincent van Gogh. Not even Johan Cruijff is the most famous Dutchman in China. Every Chinese schoolchild learns about Henk Sneevliet, the foreigner who was there when the party was founded that controls their country. Although he is referred to in China by his pseudonym Maring, pronounced as Ma Lin. In the main hall of the Chinese embassy in The Hague, a small exhibition is currently set up as a tribute to the Dutchman.