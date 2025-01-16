



After the Copara elimination, the Betis will compete again in LaLiga next Saturday. The team led by Manuel Pellegrini will face the Benito Villamarín Deportivo Alavés in a duel that will start at 6:30 p.m. Although the overall balance is clearly favorable to the green and white team, the latest precedents are not so positive for Betic interests.

And it is that Betis has not managed to defeat Alavés on any of the last four occasions in which they have faced each other. Manuel Pellegrini’s team has added three draws and one defeat in the aforementioned matches, with the babazorros’ victory corresponding to last season’s cup tie in which the Basque team eliminated Betis.

Betis has been bogged down by Alavés in the last direct confrontations although prior to the aforementioned cycle, Betis managed to achieve four consecutive victories in direct duels. The historical balance in these matches for Betis is 19 wins, eleven draws and twelve defeats.

Betis will arrive at Saturday’s event immersed in doubts due to the resounding elimination from the Cup and for barely having achieved one victory in the last eight league games. Manuel Pellegrini is beginning to be as discussed as the level of the squad he manages while the transfer market is open.









Alavés is also in a turbulent period. Has not achieved a victory since November 1 and changed coaches at the beginning of December, with the Argentine then assuming Coudet the position after Luis García Plaza was fired. They were eliminated in the Copa del Rey in the previous round at the hands of Deportiva Minera from Murcia and It occupies 17th position with just 17 points after nineteen days.