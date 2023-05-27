“Wind is sown but we all reap the storm. Today it is being reaped by a poor seriously ill 4-year-old boy whose life is endangered by the spread of anti-scientific madness”. Thus the virologist Roberto Burioni on twitter comments on the story of the no-vax parents who said no to the Covid swab for their 4-year-old son, hospitalized for cancer. Now, as ‘Il Corriere delle sera’ recounts, the couple is being investigated for attempted murder: the tampon was necessary to allow the child to be moved to another facility.

In a subsequent tweet, Burioni cites a post by the lawyer Mauro Sandri in which an appeal is launched to make known “the name of the hospital that reported the problem to the prosecutor’s office. We must act immediately to get to the source”. “The lawyer Mauro Sandri – writes Burioni – who defended Scoglio in the lost case against me for defamation in Rimini, is already in action. Congratulations”.