New setback to the production of Toyota and Ford. This time, however, the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors is not involved, as well as the Coronavirus pandemic: forcing the two companies to stop assembly activities in North America were the No Vax truckers, who for weeks have been protesting en masse against the anti-Covid policy implemented by local governments. Demonstrations that are literally paralyzing the USA and Canada, with the two aforementioned car manufacturers consequently forced to close their factories for lack of components.

According to what is learned from overseas sources, truckers have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge for days, the most important border crossing between the United States and Canada, where about a quarter of the trade between the two countries passes: the estimated damages speak of 300 million dollars a day. This is the reason that led Ford and Toyota to contend with a severe shortage of components, and consequently to put production on standby at most of the sites in the region. Reuters reveals some more details in this sense: Toyota has stated that it should not build new vehicles at plants in Ontario for the remainder of this week, the same fate will befall a plant in Stellantis and one in Ford where engines are assembled.