No Vax, the pressure to become a party: “We must mobilize”

The pressure for a party of gods to be born No Vax And No Green Pass becomes more and more insistent. The confirmation comes from the statements of Ugo Mattei, the Turin jurist of the Commission DuPre, that of intellectuals, of Massimo Cacciari And Giorgio Agamben. He says – we read in Repubblica – that yesterday he went shopping at Porta Palazzo, and he couldn’t take a walk, because he was constantly stopped. “We need to mobilize! “, they said to me. So will you do it?” But no. An anti-Green Pass party would make no sense. It would beand even suicide. We go on with our work of counter information, then maybe our commitment will give birth to a political subject. For the pollster Renato Mannheimer, questioned by L’aria che tira, a party of No Vax And No Green Pass.

“Between 5 and 10 percent“the pollster then specified. Second Roberto Weber from the Swg – continues Repubblica – it is only a matter of time and in the end it will be born: “I saw it with my own eyes in Trieste. Here the candidate on the list No Vax without campaigning, he took five per cent. And the wave in the squares came later. I think it will subtract votes on the right, a Brothers of Italy, at the League. A rift has now been created that holds components that are emotional, psychological, cultural, which will end up producing an offer. The pollster also reveals how the vaccine rebels are politically aligned. “Out of ten of them, five abstain, four are for the right, one for the left “.

