No-vax front among footballers, the appeal of FIFA and that of Jurgen Klopp: “Refusing the vaccine is like driving drunk”

A no-vax front is growing among footballers, especially in England. On the eve of the break for the commitments of the national teams, the government of Boris Johnson bound the choices of the technical commissioner Gareth Southgate upon completion of the vaccination cycle by aspiring members of the Three Lions team.

The English position is also shared by FIFA, which in an official appeal invites the players to get vaccinated, also to overcome the problems related to the quarantine that occurred in September during the Brazil-Argentina, with several athletes forced to spend a period in Croatia before to be able to return to their respective clubs across the Channel.

In the Premier League, only 7 out of 20 teams have more than half of the staff already vaccinated. The health secretary Sajid Javid he told the Times: “Vaccines work, too many have chosen not to get vaccinated and it’s disappointing. They are role models, so many young people look at them and they should recognize this and the difference it can make in terms of encouraging others ”.

Also the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp he spent to stimulate players to get vaccinated, comparing the “no-vax” to those who drive when drunk, because they “put others in danger”.