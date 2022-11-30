The parents of a New Zealand boy suffering from a serious heart disease have blocked the operation that could save the child’s life, because during the operation he would have been injected with the blood of people vaccinated against Covid-19. The couple feared that the blood would endanger their son’s safety, despite the doctor’s reassurances that the blood was valid and that nothing would happen to the baby. “We don’t want it to be vaccine-tainted blood. We are fine with anything else these doctors want to do,” the parents said in an interview.

The health service was forced to report the couple and requested the court to intervene and decide for them what is best for the child, suffering from severe pulmonary valve stenosis, i.e. a narrowing of the valve opening, which obstructs blood flow from the right ventricle to the pulmonary artery. According to the doctor who is treating the child, decisions about the child’s health cannot be made by ill-informed parents, but the family lawyer opposed it by appealing to conspiracy theories. The judge’s decision is now awaited.