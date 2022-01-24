The rules relating to covid vaccines and the restrictions associated with Nazism. This is the position that Robert F. Kennedy Jr, son of Robert F. Kennedy and a leading exponent of the no vax movement in the United States, expressed in a speech given during a demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington. “Even in Hitler’s Germany you could cross the Alps to go to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic, as Anne Frank did. In 1962 I visited East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed over the wall and were run away. So, it was possible to do it. Many died, it is true, but it was possible. “

Kennedy’s speech, as CNN points out, overlooks the fact that some 6 million Jews were killed and that Anne Frank was captured in Holland and then sent to die in a concentration camp. At Kennedy’s words, the Auschwitz Memorial replied with a tweet. “Exploiting the tragedy of people – including children like Anne Frank – who have suffered, been humiliated, tortured and killed by the Nazi regime, over a discussion about vaccines and restrictions during a pandemic is a sad sign of moral and intellectual decay.”

In the event, according to reports from CNN, references to the Holocaust also characterized the interventions of other people. A protester also exhibited the Star of David. Among the signs, there is a “Re-do the Nuremberg trials” and others with messages of accusations to Big Pharma, the CDC and the media, all guilty of carrying out a “circumcision that divides America”.