“The electronic health record is a means of making information available to the health system” regarding the patient’s pathologies, so as to be able to intervene in case of need in any situation in the country in a timely manner and not risk errors on the one hand, but also improve the care of the patient himself. There are health data that are treated with maximum security from the point of view of privacy. It would seem rather peculiar to me that, due to excessive precaution, one risks jeopardizing one’s right to health “. Thus on Adnkronos Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the autonomous region of Friuli Venezia Giulia and president of the Conference of Regions and PA, on the sidelines of the first day of the 20/30 AI Health Laboratory underway in Codroipo (Udine) comments on the recent anti-vax boycott on social media for oppose the uploading of data into the ESF, in view of the deadline of 30 June.