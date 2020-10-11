The positional play turned out to be extremely unfavorable, as the double six around Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos had no pass stations near the ball. Only the Ukrainian six Sergiy Sydorchuk was posted in the space between the opposing back four in midfield and the defense. The 29-year-old experienced a quiet evening in the narrow space between the lines, as one of the German offensive players rarely dropped.

The Ukrainians pushed the chains forward in these ball possession phases and were able to let the ball circulate in safe areas. The man-oriented approach behavior of the team of ex-striker Andriy Shevchenko resulted in numerous ball losses of the DFB-Elf, especially in the first half, as the ball-bearing player mostly had to turn away due to missing pass stations; or a risk pass was played that landed in the feet of the opponent.

Overall, the German national team showed a rigid positional play in the first 45 minutes, with the offensive row being too far away from the other parts of the team. As a result, there was a lack of pass stations close to the ball, especially in midfield, whereby the outside lane players received hardly any support near the ball and the relatively vertical game could hardly pick up speed or create a goal hazard. Since the Ukraine worked disciplined against the ball and quickly switched to their 4-1-4-1 basic order after losing the ball, ball contacts of the DFB-Elf in the opposing penalty area were few and far between. It was therefore no great surprise that Ginter (20th) made it 1-0 after a corner.