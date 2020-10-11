The German national team has been providing for a long time for little enthusiasm. On Saturday evening, the team of national coach Joachim Löw won their first Nations League game, but the 2: 1 over a weakened Ukraine gave little hope for improvement.
The national team has been asking about the system for months. Since leaving the group at the 2018 World Cup, Joachim Löw has definitely wanted to play with a three-man chain, but the DFB-Elf have hardly been able to develop the offensive power that was previously so feared. In Kiev, too, the team did not reveal any real fireworks, although the hosts had gone down 7-1 against reigning world champions France a few days earlier and had 14 failures to complain about due to positive corona tests (via Sport.de).
Goalkeeper Georgiyi Bushchan (26) and central defender Ilyan Zabarnyi (18) just played their second international match, but had little to fear in the first half. While the Ukraine acted in a deep and compact 4-1-4-1, which should make the game through the center difficult in particular, the German national team positioned themselves in a 3-2-5 in possession of the ball.
In the three-man chain, Matthias Ginter dropped into the classic right-back position in order to build up closeness to the moved up Lukas Klostermann and to have a pass on the outside lane. Antonio Rüdiger, who acted as a half-left central defender, only had Niklas Süle or Ginter as a play station. Marcel Halstenberg was so far up on the left wing that Rüdiger would only have had the long ball to pass him.
The positional play turned out to be extremely unfavorable, as the double six around Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos had no pass stations near the ball. Only the Ukrainian six Sergiy Sydorchuk was posted in the space between the opposing back four in midfield and the defense. The 29-year-old experienced a quiet evening in the narrow space between the lines, as one of the German offensive players rarely dropped.
The consequence: The back pass to the central defenders was played again and again. The structure was then always the same: Ginter received the ball from Süle and passed the play equipment on to Klostermann, who then received no support from Goretzka or Kimmich and therefore chose the return pass to Ginter, who in turn served one of his central defenders before Kroos or Kimmich were played and the ball went back to a central defender.
The Ukrainians pushed the chains forward in these ball possession phases and were able to let the ball circulate in safe areas. The man-oriented approach behavior of the team of ex-striker Andriy Shevchenko resulted in numerous ball losses of the DFB-Elf, especially in the first half, as the ball-bearing player mostly had to turn away due to missing pass stations; or a risk pass was played that landed in the feet of the opponent.
In addition to the purely positional play, the slight movement of the individual players was another problem. Gnabry and Draxler dropped every now and then to offer Kroos and Kimmich a place to play, but then a man was missing in the depths, as the resulting gaps were not filled. In addition, there was almost no change of position, and depth runs were only rarely offered.
Overall, the German national team showed a rigid positional play in the first 45 minutes, with the offensive row being too far away from the other parts of the team. As a result, there was a lack of pass stations close to the ball, especially in midfield, whereby the outside lane players received hardly any support near the ball and the relatively vertical game could hardly pick up speed or create a goal hazard. Since the Ukraine worked disciplined against the ball and quickly switched to their 4-1-4-1 basic order after losing the ball, ball contacts of the DFB-Elf in the opposing penalty area were few and far between. It was therefore no great surprise that Ginter (20th) made it 1-0 after a corner.
In the second half there were some changes that had a positive effect, especially at the beginning. Klostermann moved into the right half-space in the last third, while Ginter was positioned much higher on the outside lane. On the opposite side, Halstenberg dropped a little to give Rüdiger a place to play. It was also noticeable that Draxler, who often fell into the half-spaces together with Goretzka, increasingly dribbled and tried to pull apart the last chain of Ukraine through one-on-one situations and to open up spaces.
The development of opportunities got better, but not the exploitation. The 2-0 came after an individual mistake by Ukraine goalkeeper Bushchan (49th), further opportunities were neglected. The team therefore had to fear for their first win after Ruslan Malinovskyi converted a penalty in the 76th minute. An actually sure victory was almost unnecessarily given up – against an opponent like the Ukraine this performance makes it clear that Germany is far from the European leaders.
Leave a Reply