By now there is no high-level football without Var. Yet, in this first phase of the Under-21 European Championship, there is a lack of any type of technological support for the referee. No Var, no goal line technology. And the results were immediately seen. Unfortunately in the worst way for Italy, penalized on at least three occasions, the last of which was truly sensational, in the defeat suffered by France.

THE EPISODES

—

The first mistake comes at 1-1: following a corner from Tonali, the ball is headed by Rovella and then ends up on the arm of Milan defender Pierre Kalulu, who clearly increases the volume of the body. But the Dutch Lindhout does not award the penalty. There are also many doubts about Barcola’s 2-1 goal: before Udogie’s embarrassing mistake, Okoli is clearly ahead of the midfield line, Gouiri tries to intervene on the ball, stretches his leg in a disorganized manner and takes full Atalanta defender in addition to the ball. No whistle. And we arrive in full stoppage time, with the most sensational mistake: header by Bellanova, the ball touches the inside post and seems to have entered clearly before the intervention of Lukeba, who also seems to help himself with an arm. The referee allows play to continue.