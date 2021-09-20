In New York to attend the UN General Assembly, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) was photographed with his ministers and advisers eating a pizza standing up. This was due to the obligation to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in all restaurants in the largest metropolis in the world. As he was not vaccinated, Bolsonaro cannot enter commercial establishments that are closed.

The photograph was published by the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, on Instagram.

Upon arriving in New York this Sunday (19), Bolsonaro had to enter through the back door of the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel to escape protests at the entrance. According to the State Agency, entry through the back door was determined by the United States Secret Service.

Bolsonaro opens the UN international conference in a speech this Tuesday (21). With his international image eroded and harshly criticized, Bolsonaro should present a more moderate speech, as he did at the Brics summit, when he praised even the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

According to the American newspaper Washington Post, “Bolsonaro, defiantly unvaccinated, will test the UN honor system. Bolsonaro said this week that he does not need to be vaccinated, as he has naturally acquired antibodies”.

The English newspaper Guardian said that the president intends to “mocker” against UN and New York City rules on vaccination against covid-19.

This Monday (20), Bolsonaro meets Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

