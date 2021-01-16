Martin Odegaard had big plans for this season. Actually, he wanted to finally join the Zinedine Zidane Royal push through. So far, however, there have only been nine season assignments. In none of them did he play for the full 90 minutes. Now a current video shows how things are going with the Norwegian.
After losing in the semi-finals of the Spanish Supercup, Odegaard had to complete running units all by himself in the stadium. All other players had long since left the stadium. He was not substituted on in this game either. The coach gave priority to Federico Valverde instead. A tough situation for Norway’s youngest national player.
It is surprising that Zidane does not seem to be betting on him because Odegaard knew how to convince Real Sociedad in the preseason. In 31 games he scored four goals and provided six assists. When he was signed, it was envisioned in Madrid that he would play a key role in the new generation of the team.
