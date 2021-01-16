Odegaard, que ni ha calentado, rompiendo a sudar después del partido pic.twitter.com/tsCKfM4trW – Antonio Romero (@aromeroser) January 14, 2021

It is surprising that Zidane does not seem to be betting on him because Odegaard knew how to convince Real Sociedad in the preseason. In 31 games he scored four goals and provided six assists. When he was signed, it was envisioned in Madrid that he would play a key role in the new generation of the team.