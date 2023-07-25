A rather bitter controversy has inflamed the community ubisoft in the past few hours: some users have reported that their account had been canceled due to inactivity, despite having some purchased games inside.

A very serious fact which, however, the company quickly denied by releasing important statements:

“For many years now, we have been implementing our account deletion process in accordance with the requirements of the GDPR (article 5.1.e on the obligation to limit the period of data retention). Our policies are aligned with legal requirements and industry standards. This measure also serves as a protection for our players against fraud. Account cancellation follows a very strict process. Therefore, we consider the following 4 criteria before an account is deleted: The gaming activity of the account since its creation

Account libraries: Accounts that include purchased PC games cannot be deleted

The length of time your account was inactive, i.e. last logged into our ecosystem (including from Ubisoft games on Steam and other platforms)

In practice, to date, we have never canceled accounts that have been inactive for less than 4 years

The existence of an active subscription linked to the account.

In any case, before the cancellation is final, the player is sent three emails in a 30 day period offering to restore their account. Also, if the user attempts to log in during the 30 day window, they will automatically receive a notice and a link to reactivate their account. “

Therefore, nothing to fear, always if you have purchased at least one game with your account: otherwise, check the email address!