KLess than six weeks after Donald Trump’s angry supporters stormed the Capitol, the American Senate acquitted the former president of the charge of “inciting rioting” in the impeachment proceedings. A majority of 57 senators voted for a condemnation of the Republican on Saturday, but they missed the two-thirds majority of 67 votes necessary for a Senate conviction. 50 Democrats and seven Republicans voted to condemn Trump.

The Democrats had initiated impeachment proceedings for Trump’s role in storming the Capitol on January 6th. They also wanted to ensure that the president, who has since left office, is banned from future political offices at the federal level. This would have made it impossible for Trump to run for the presidency again in the 2024 election.

The so-called impeachment process has been in the Senate since Tuesday. The Congress Chamber took on the role of a court. Although many Republicans also criticized Trump for his role in the January 6 events, a conviction seemed unlikely. To do this, 17 Republicans would have had to join the 50 Democrats.

Prior to the Senate vote, Chief Prosecutor Jamie Raskin said the burden of proof of Trump’s responsibility for his supporters storming the Capitol on January 6th was “overwhelming and irrefutable.” Congressman Joe Neguse warned that the violence may have been “just the beginning”. Trump’s attorney defense attorney Michael van der Veen, however, portrayed the former president as innocent: “At no point have you heard anything that could ever be interpreted as an encouragement or approval for a riot by Mr Trump” – any claim to the contrary is “absurd” .

Probably also because of the low chance of a conviction of Trump, the Senate completed the proceedings in record time and waived the hearing of witnesses and additional evidence. On Saturday, the senators voted to question witnesses, which caused confusion for a short time and was ultimately rejected. Both parties had an interest in bringing the impeachment to a quick conclusion. The Democrats wanted to prevent the trial from overshadowing the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term and blocking the Senate. For the Republicans, a lengthy process also did not seem desirable – they want to start the post-Trump era.



Still critical of Trump: Republican Mitt Romney on the last day of the impeachment process in conversation with reporters

:



Image: Reuters





On January 6, supporters of the elected president forcibly stormed the Capitol. Congress met there to officially confirm the election victory of Trump’s successor Biden. Five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. Trump had stirred up his supporters immediately before that the election victory had been stolen from him. Among other things, he said: “If you do not fight like the devil, you will have no more land.”

The House of Representatives had detailed their allegations against Trump using dramatic video recordings and a meticulous retelling of the attack on the Capitol. They accuse Trump of having prepared the ground for the attack for months with his election fraud allegations and of having deliberately instigated the outbreak of violence. They also accused him of showing no remorse. They also warned that Trump could incite his supporters to violence again.

Trump’s defense attorneys had rejected the allegations against the former president on Friday in a barely three-hour presentation. It is an unjust, unconstitutional and politically motivated process, said lawyer Michael van der Veen. The allegations that Trump incited the demonstrators were “absurd and monstrous lies,” said the lawyer. The criticized statements in his speech were “ordinary political statements” covered by the right to freedom of expression.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



Trump never admitted defeat in the November 3rd election. He had spoken of large-scale electoral fraud months before the vote without evidence. He and his Republicans failed in their claims in dozen of courts. Trump’s defender van der Veen still refused to acknowledge the electoral defeat on Friday. The question was “irrelevant” to the process, he said.

For Trump, it was already the second impeachment process that Trump had to face. At the first impeachment he had to answer in the so-called Ukraine affair for abuse of power and obstruction of congress investigations. In February 2020, however, he was finally acquitted of all allegations by the Senate.