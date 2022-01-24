The eighth season in the history of Formula E is getting closer and closer to finally getting underway, with the first round of the World Championship 2021/2022 which will take place on January 28 and 29 in Saudi Arabia. In the meantime, a few days before the green light is awaited, the category has formalized the launch of the campaign ‘No Turning Back’, characterized by the creation of a presentation clip of the championship which will be repeated throughout the calendar, full of 16 races. A video contribution, created by the London studio Uncommon, which wants to highlight the objectives of the fight against climate change, mainly with the adoption and use of electric mobility. The title of the movie is enhanced by what occurs at the beginning of the video, in which we witness an accident between Sam Bird, António Félix Da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein, in full battle with each other. Right now, the clip juxtaposes live news on climate change with the chaos of colliding cars, offering the idea that there is no return for the drivers or the planet.

At that point, the drivers involved climb over the fence nets continuing their challenge without the cars, racing through the streets of the cities that will host Formula E this year. By doing so, with the adrenaline rising more and more, Da Costa will be able to get back on the track just as the competitors arrive. Without being able to go back, the Portuguese sprints towards the finish line, where, before understanding who the winner is, the writing appears ‘No Turning Back’. James Drummond, managing partner of Uncommon, commented on the values ​​that the clip in question wanted to underline: “Formula E embodies the future in everything it touches and does – he has declared – it is what they stand for with their goals that excites us, as we point out in our latest campaign. This environmental film highlights not only the grit and determination of these exceptional drivers, but also the unpredictability of the races themselves and the important climatic issues that we cannot ignore ”.

New cities, new drivers, new rules. Same relentless attitude. This is Season 8. No Turning Back. 👉 https://t.co/bKf5k18JOf #ChangeAccelerated #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/mjarwLUGvu – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) January 24, 2022

These statements were also joined by those of the Chief Marketing Officer of Formula E, Henry Chilcott: “In essence, it’s a film rooted in the mentality of those who compete – he added – Against the backdrop of a dramatic and startling race through the centers of the world’s iconic cities, the film launches our narrative for season 8 and underscores Formula E’s unwavering belief in its power to accelerate electrification and redefine the future of motorsport for fans from all over the world ”.