After storming the US Capitol, Donald Trump’s Facebook account was put on hold. The time frame has now been set.

Menlo Park – There’s still no turning back for Donald Trump. The ex-US president remains banned from Facebook for a total of two years. Until 2023 for the time being, the Republican will not be able to use the online network. Facebook announced this on Friday. After the time has expired, experts will weigh up whether Trump’s online presence on Facebook will continue to pose a risk to public safety.

Facebook, Twitter and Youtube banned Trump in January shortly before the end of his term in office. The trigger was the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters – and that he expressed sympathy for the attackers. He also continues to claim, without any evidence, that his November presidential election victory was stolen by fraud. He heated up the tension.

Facebook had suspended Trump’s account until further notice and then submitted this decision to an independent supervisory body for review, which can reverse such steps. The panel criticized the fact that the Facebook rules did not provide for an indefinite ban and instructed the online network to re-examine the case. Facebook has now suspended Trump for two years – but the deadline will start at the beginning of January this year. (dpa / aka)

