24 Le Mans yes, Indianapolis 500 no. Max Verstappen has clear ideas about his future after 2028, i.e. the last season that currently binds him to Red Bull following the multi-year renewal (understatement) made official before the start of the championship in 2022 (the previous agreement expired at the end of 2023). The Dutch driver has stressed on several occasions that he won’t race in F1 until he’s 40, but he doesn’t rule out the possibility that he can race in the Circus even beyond 2028.

Interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport however, the Red Bull driver has abandoned any dream of glory linked to the conquest of the Triple Crown, namely winning the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500. Currently Verstappen has the victory in Monaco captured in 2021 and intends to race at Le Mans, but even if he were to win the legendary endurance race he would never complete the trio as he does not intend to race on ovals.

“No ovals for me. I’ve said this before. I have a lot of respect for what the riders do there. But after my career in Formula 1, I don’t want to put myself at such a risk. Of course, Formula 1 is also dangerous, but it’s not pleasant to imagine hitting the wall or the nets in a high-speed oval – said Verstappen – the 24 hours of Le Mans is a race that I would like to do one day. But not right now.”

Regarding the future in F1 after 2028, the Dutch driver underlined that everything will depend on the competitiveness of Red Bull: “At some point racing in Formula 1 becomes too demanding and is no longer fun. It also depends on how competitive we’ll be in 2028. If we’re still competitive by then, it would be stupid to stop.”Verstappen concluded.