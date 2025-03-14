It was almost fifteen years ago when Spain raised the need to have a public health surveillance agency. This was established by the General Public Health Law, in force since 2011, which in its article 47 provided for the creation of a … State Center that will carry out technical and scientific advice work and evaluate interventions in the field. However, nine years later, in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic arrived and our country still did not count on that body. Once the worst moments of the virus have been exceeded, in September 2021, the then Minister of Health Carolina Darias announced the creation of the State Public Health Agency, which in 2023 was approved by the Council of Ministers, but its processing was paralyzed with the electoral advance. The current Minón Mónica García resumed the project when she assumed the portfolio and took the norm again to Congress, where she is currently over a year. This Thursday, the Health Commission of the Lower House took the first step for this project to be a reality, approving the opinion of the law, so that it will soon be voted in full.

The objective of the new agency, as ABC already said in January 2024, when the Ministry of Health brought the bill to the Council of Ministers, is “to strengthen the capabilities of the State to improve the health of the population, health equity and their well -being and protect the population against health risks and threats.” The AESAP, the acronym that will be used for the agency, will be responsible for coordinating the public health surveillance network, monitoring threats to health and carrying out risk assessments with respect to future pandemics and other situations that may affect public health.

But once the law is approved, it will still be traveled until the AESAP can work fully. Some of the most important aspects that must be defined go through putting a person at the head of the agency’s address or establishing the Spanish city in which its headquarters will be installed. Cities such as Zaragoza or Granada sounded strongly from the moment the creation of this organism was announced. Recently, the Minister of Health of Catalonia, Olga Pané, also spoke of Barcelona’s interest in hosting this headquarters. But there are more open options and it will be the Ministry of Territorial Policy that defines the process by which it will be decided which city will house the AESAP.

Meanwhile, experts have been claiming the need for the implementation of this agency for years, with resignation, a delay of more than a decade. «In 2020 we already realized that we were late. And now we are still late, ”laments Eduardo Satué, president of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (Sespas), which identifies several causes of this delay. First, he says, the feeling that is not urgent. «We allow ourselves to flirt with the disaster. There are many things to work at the political level and this seems not so urgent because the epidemic has already happened. But another will end and the more we delay, worse, ”he says. It also points to the low importance that is given in Spain to the “culture of public health”, which is “the ugly duckling, when it really has that ability to see what will come and anticipate, but only 2% percent of the health budget is destined.” And it also refers to the “political climate” and the ease or not to reach agreements.

The next pandemic

An organism of this type, insists Satué, is “very necessary” in a situation like the current one, in which public health challenges are, “says more and more complex,” with, for example, the new zoonoses that lurk us. But also to coordinate the teams of the different autonomous communities and share experiences with the rest of the countries, while supplying an impulse for the professional development of public health. «The reasons are multiple. And every day that passes without riding is a lost day, because we do not know when the next pandemic will come, but we know it will come, and most likely not too late, ”he warns.

Along the same lines, the Ministry of Health is pending to start with the elaboration of a state plan for preparation and response to health emergencies that helps assess risks and act in advance. But also internationally the strategies still do not advance with the desired speed. Countries belonging to the World Health Organization have been negotiating a pandemics treaty for more than two years to prepare for future emergencies. Last summer, in the absence of agreement they decided to give one more year to negotiate it, but the situation is increasingly complex if the exit of the organism of countries such as the United States or Argentina is taken into account.

“The microorganisms have no borders,” recalls in this sense the president of Sespas, who warns that in the case of Pandemia the country that does not coordinate with the rest will be the one with the most problems. “The greatest risk is that the rules of the game are disappearing,” he criticizes.