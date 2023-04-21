No, transparency is not the product of a graceful concession of power. Nor is it the work of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, although President López Obrador have affirmed this April 18: “I have always said that that institute [el INAI] It is a zero to the left, it is useless, they created it to simulate that they were going to fight corruption. It’s like the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office. ‘Imagine that they created all these organizations and Salinas modified the Penal Code so that corruption would not be considered a serious crime. And corruption was not a serious crime, and yet they created agencies supposedly to combat corruption. A tease, a nonsense”. Salinas governed from 1988 to 1994 and the Federal Institute for Access to Information (IFAI) was created in 2002. In 2010 the responsibility to protect personal data was added to it. In 2014 it became a National Institute, INAI.

Although the institution arose in the government of Vicente Fox, the impulse came from below, from a so-called Oaxaca Group in which very diverse characters participated, such as Jorge Islas from UNAM (today consul general in New York); Juan Francisco Escobedo, from the Iberoamerican University; Salvador Nava, from the Anahuac University; Roberto Rock, from El Universal; Miguel Treviño, from Grupo Reforma, (today mayor of San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León); Jenaro Villamil, from La Jornada, (today president of the Public Broadcasting System), and Ernesto Villanueva, then from the Universidad Iberoamericana and today from the Institute of Legal Research of the UNAM. Others participated in the effort, such as Martí Batres, Carmen Lira, Rossana Fuentes-Berain, and many more.

The legislation has made all governments uncomfortablebut it has an undoubted reason for being: citizens are the owners of all the information that a government generates.

In democratic countries, the law obliges governments to disclose any information requested by a citizen, except that which has to do strictly with national security issues. Our law is made in the image and likeness of those countries, only here, especially in the current government, a lot of information has been hidden on the grounds that it touches on national security issues. This has been the caseFor example, the Mayan Train. One of the reasons why it is convenient to have a National Guard attached to the Security Secretariat, and not to the Defense Secretariat, is the constant attempt to place information under military secrecy.

The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, has received instructions to declare war on transparency. “INAI is a bureaucratic burden – he wrote on Twitter on April 18 – which has served little or nothing to prevent corruption and guarantee transparency, it is an onerous, opaque and unnecessary expense that those who love simulation defend today.” In a meeting with the senators from Morena, he told them: “He told me [el presidente], and here I comment to all of you, ‘I think that what is best for us is that there be a period of impasse. Now, yesterday, I told him that I was coming and that surely one of the topics to be discussed would be that of the Institute, and well the answer is the same, ‘We are in the ideal world. We do not have any urgency for him to be named at this time.’

The president has decided to leave the INAI inoperative. It has become the main enemy of transparency. He is convinced that he, and only he, can decide what should and should not be disclosed. Democracy, however, cannot survive in opacity.

Tafil

“They are like Tafil, they make you sleepy,” AMLO said yesterday about the work of journalists like Denise Dresser, Sergio Aguayo, Leo Zuckerman and Sergio Sarmiento. But if that’s the case, why does he attack them every other day?

