There are currently no trains running on routes to and from Amsterdam Central. The reason is a malfunction at ProRail, the NS reports. It would be a problem at an air traffic control post. Travelers are advised to postpone their trip or take alternative transport.

The outage occurred just before 6 p.m. It is not known how long it will take for the fault to be resolved, on the website of the NS states that it will take until about 7:30 p.m., although it is emphasized that this is an estimate and that it may take longer.

Other routes in the Netherlands are also affected by the disruption. In addition to train traffic in Amsterdam, fewer or no trains run to Haarlem, Zaandam and Weesp. There are also a lot fewer trains to Schiphol Airport.