There are no trains this morning between Utrecht and Amsterdam. Due to a collision between Abcoude and Breukelen, train traffic between the two cities has been completely suspended for the time being. The trains between Utrecht and Nijmegen are also experiencing disruption.
The NS reports on the site that travelers should take into account that there are in any case no trains running between Amsterdam and Utrecht and between Schiphol and Utrecht. Disruptions are also reported on the Utrecht-Arnhem-Nijmegen and Utrecht-Rhenen routes. There will be no trains between Driebergen-Zeist and Utrecht until at least 11.15 am, according to the NS.
Detours can be made via Amersfoort and Hilversum, the NS recommends. A lot of use is made of this, because the train organization also reports a malfunction on the Utrecht-Hilversum route due to full trains. There may also be a longer travel time.
