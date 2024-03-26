updateDue to a burglary at Amsterdam-Zuid station, no trains stop at the station by order of the police. The NS expects that 'limited train traffic' will be possible again just after 7 a.m., but advises travelers in the area to take the metro. The forecast is that the nuisance will last until approximately 8:30 am.
Latest update:
07:38
