Due to damage to the track, no trains will run between Den Bosch and Eindhoven until next Monday. That reports rail manager ProRail Tuesday afternoon. Badgers have dug under the rails at Esch, causing them to sag.

The route between Den Bosch and Eindhoven is an important connection between the north and south of the Netherlands. Travelers between Utrecht and Limburg will now have to look for alternative travel routes. The NS is deploying extra buses, and passengers can also travel via Tilburg. The additional travel time can be 30 to 60 minutes.

Solution unclear

The problems will certainly continue up to and including next Monday, but ProRail is not yet sure when exactly they will be resolved. “The badgers are protected animals and therefore permission is first required from the competent authority.” In addition to passengers, the problems also affect freight transport.

ProRail CEO John Voppen is disappointed that the company cannot do more. “More space is really needed to be able to take action faster,” he writes in a statement. “We are of course in urgent consultation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management about this.”

It is not the first time that badgers have caused long-term train delays. Until the end of April, no trains will run between Workum and Stavoren, because badgers have dug a burrow there. ProRail is now constructing an artificial castle there that the company hopes will be able to tempt the badgers to relocate. Only when this has been successful can the affected track be reinforced, after which the trains can run again.