In December 2023, the Moscow-Kazan section of the M-12 Vostok federal expressway was opened. It will pass through Moscow, Vladimir, Murom, Arzamas, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen. However, it is already possible to evaluate the first results of the project. We talk about the impact the highway has on the development of the country, residents of adjacent cities, and how the project will develop further.

Today M-12 is 810 kilometers of expressway without traffic lights, intersections, and with the necessary infrastructure.

Now the journey from Moscow to Kazan takes much less time. To achieve this, at its peak, about 30 thousand people worked around the clock on the highway, and the result fully met all expectations.

Today we are taking another important step in the development of the M-12 “East” highway, which will become part of the international Eurasian transport route “Russia”. As you know, we opened this highway in stages, including the section from Moscow to Arzamas that was put into operation in September of this year. Now the entire modern expressway between Moscow and Kazan – our largest business, tourist and cultural centers – is ready. The journey – more than 800 kilometers – will take about six and a half hours, which is almost twice as fast as before Vladimir Putin President of Russia at the opening ceremony of the road from Moscow to Kazan on December 21, 2023

“We didn’t just build a road, we created a full-fledged infrastructure service. For motorists, not only high-quality asphalt is of great importance, but also a high level of road service facilities, the opportunity to receive all the necessary services on the road, comfort and safety. And as we can see, users appreciated the new route. The popularity of M-12 is growing rapidly: since its opening, more than three million vehicle passages have already been recorded on it,” emphasized Vyacheslav Petushenko, chairman of the board of the state company Avtodor.

On the M-12, everything is done for the convenience of drivers and passengers. There are already 18 multifunctional zones (MFZ) on the highway with convenient parking, gas stations and cafes. There are even sports and children's playgrounds, places for walking pets, showers and laundries – everything for a comfortable rest from a long journey. The roadside infrastructure will continue to be developed, and in the future there will be 32 MFZs on this road.

However, this is not all that is new on the route. The M-12 operates an automated traffic control system (ATCS) based on AI, which recognizes traffic incidents. It identifies more than 15 types of different incidents – from classic accidents to dropped cargo. If something happens, the information will immediately be sent to the Central Control Center. If necessary, it can be displayed on information boards above the road in order to inform drivers in advance, for example, about the need to avoid an accident or other traffic situation.

Role for regions

Now M-12 passes through the Moscow, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as the Chuvash Republic and the Republic of Tatarstan. In the Moscow region alone, the route crosses six urban districts: Lyubertsy, Balashikha, Bogorodsky, Elektrostal, Pavlovsky Posad, Orekhovo-Zuevo.

First of all, with the opening of the highway, citizens were able to move more freely on the roads. For example, the travel time from Subbotino to Orekhovo-Zuevo has been reduced by almost half – now the journey takes about half an hour. The load on Gorkovskoye and Nosovikhinskoye highways, where the total traffic previously amounted to more than 200 thousand cars per day, has noticeably decreased.

At the same time, the new highway performed another important function – it gave residents of the surrounding areas new jobs, and local enterprises new orders. According to Nikolai Tinyakov, Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of the Vladimir Region, some residents of the region directly participated in the construction of the M-12. A lot of local material was also used during construction, which gave a good impetus to the development of the socio-economic and industrial potential of the region. In 2022 alone, investments in the construction industry increased by almost one and a half times.

An equally important point is traffic safety. Equipped and built with the latest technology, the M-12 is designed to reduce the number of accidents and the degree of injury to drivers and passengers on the road.

Minister of Transport of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Pavel Savateev adds that the opening of M-12 also contributes to the development of the regions’ tourism potential.

“Of course, one of the key development factors that we very much count on is the development of the Sarovo-Diveyevo pilgrimage cluster. I am sure that everything will work out for us. In general, more than two million tourists are expected to arrive there annually. In our village of Diveevo, Nizhny Novgorod region, there is the fourth inheritance of the Mother of God on earth. There are four of them in total, here is one of them – the only one in Russia,” the minister noted.

Further development

It is already known that the M-12 “Vostok” will not be limited to the road to Kazan. At the end of 2024, it is planned to extend the route to Yekaterinburg, and then to Tyumen. It will become the basis of the high-speed transport route “Russia” from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok with a length of 12 thousand kilometers. Its zone of attraction will include 24 regions and more than 64 million inhabitants.

Thanks to the extension of the M-12 highway to Yekaterinburg and further to Tyumen, motorists will have a good opportunity to move around the country quickly and conveniently, with significant savings in travel time. In addition, the highway is a full-fledged infrastructure service facility. It provides a powerful incentive for the development of not only housing construction, industry, tourism, but also ensures connectivity with other important transport projects Marat Khusnullin Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

The route will connect Central Russia and the Volga region with access to the Urals. This will make it possible to speed up the delivery of goods in the eastern direction, including abroad – to Kazakhstan, the countries of Central Asia and even China.

It will be possible to get from St. Petersburg to Yekaterinburg in just 17 hours instead of the previous 35.

Thus, the M-12 “East” highway, built according to national project “Modernization of transport infrastructure”, not only makes transportation faster, more profitable and safer, but also opens up new opportunities for the development of territories. New jobs are appearing in the surrounding areas, business and tourism are developing. Among other things, such a large project gives a powerful impetus to the development of technology and infrastructure in the regions.