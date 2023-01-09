Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a rocket attack near Kramatorsk yesterday. Western reporters who went to look at the scene believe nothing of it.

It would have been the deadliest attack since the start of the war. According to Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, it was retaliation for what Ukraine had done more than a week ago. According to Russia, 89 people were killed in a rocket attack on a school building in Makijivka – where Russian soldiers were housed – after Moscow had previously reported that ‘only’ 14 were injured.

Ukraine immediately spoke of 400 dead Russian soldiers and 300 wounded. The well-informed Russian military bloggers also spoke of many more victims at the reduced school. They clamored for revenge – and for the firing of the army command that had been so careless in Makijivka to house hundreds of recruits in one building that was also next to a weapons depot. See also Business deals | Elon Musk justifies the cancellation of the Twitter deal now also with the former security director's severance pay

The revenge that was also shouted for days on Russian state television and that was finally reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, appears to be a gross exaggeration, to say the least. The Moscow story: Russian soldiers had discovered a secret base of the Ukrainian army in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. In ‘dormitory 28’ and ‘dormitory 47’ of a former school building, 1300 Ukrainian soldiers would have been present this weekend, according to the Russians.

“More than 600 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a massive night rocket attack on those locations,” spokesman Konashenkov said. He was unable to provide evidence for the attack – which followed the already disrespected 36-hour ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To look

Damage to a building in Kramatorsk from the latest Russian missile attacks. © Reuters

Several Western journalists went to Kramatorsk yesterday to look after that alleged Russian revenge. They soon found that little of the claimed Russian success was true. There was a missile attack, but it was not very precise, insofar as there was a secret army base of the Ukrainians. According to the reporters, the two dormitories full of Ukrainians that Moscow spoke of were not directly hit, only some windows were broken. See also Ukraine war by Russia: German swimming association threatens to renounce the World Cup

Traces of blood or casualties were also nowhere to be found. Two impact craters were visible near the empty buildings. Daniele Raineri, journalist for the Italian newspaper La Republica, described Dormitory 47 yesterday: ‘The Russian missile missed target again. There is a big hole in front of the building, the place is empty and deserted.’ The mayor of Kramatorsk said Russian rocket attacks damaged two schools and eight apartments but no one was injured. According to researchers at the authoritative American Institute for the Study of War, the Russian claims were ‘false’. A Finnish journalist who was first on the scene reported that the Russian artillery had hit an empty school. Several Russian military bloggers denounced yet another fake statement from the Russian Defense Ministry as a diversionary tactic for failing leadership in Makijivka, which would have cost the lives of 400 Russians.

Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: See also "Everything will be reviewed", says Dino about security in Lula's inauguration