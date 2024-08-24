Parral, Chih.- Truck driver Antonio Miguel Tamayo López, 20 years old, has been missing for over a year. He is originally from the State of Mexico and the last time he was heard from was on the Chihuahua-Delicias highway when he was making a trip for the company he worked for.

He is thin, has tattoos on his left arm, a skull with a crown, a trailer on his right forearm, a 2002 on his wrist and a samurai on his chest.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt with white letters, faded blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a cap and a backpack.

He is a trailer operator

He disappeared on June 9, 2023 on the Chihuahua-Delicias highway at kilometer 209 near the Super Express La Chicharra transport base, the line where he works. He left the base and nothing is known about him to this day. The reasons why he left that place are unknown.

Her relatives are asking if there is any information that helps to find her whereabouts, you can send a message to the page Madres Buscadoras San Quintín, BC, inbox, text message, WhatsApp or you can make an anonymous call to the cell phone. (616) 135-7513