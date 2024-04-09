The disappearance of Giovanna Davoli, 61 years old from Reggio Emilia, has been shrouded in mystery for more than five months. There has been no news of the woman, who disappeared on November 14th, since that fateful day. When she left the house to go to the market, she left a message for her husband, Rossano Montanari, saying that she would be late. These are the words left on a note by the woman:

I will be late.

From that moment on, nothing. No trace of Giovanna, no reports, no contact with her family. The searches activated immediately after her disappearance did not lead to concrete results, despite the deployment of forces and resources by the competent authorities.

The husband, Rossano Montanari, does not believe that his wife fled voluntarily. He suspects that she may have been the victim of something bad, perhaps an attack. Despair and resignation can be seen in his eyes when he talks about Giovanna and her disappearance. The family, united in grief and in the hope of seeing Giovanna safe and sound, invites anyone with information to contact them on the number 339-330.3620. The description of the woman and her bicycle were released to facilitate recognition.

The mystery The disappearance of Giovanna Davoli continues to raise concern and unanswered questions. What happened to that woman 61 years old, peaceful and respected in the community, which suddenly left nothing behind?

The appeal is aimed at everyone: if you have information about Giovanna Davoli or her movements that day in November, do not hesitate to contact the family. Every detail could make the difference in solving this enigma that holds an entire community in check. Any answer would bring some peace to the woman's family, even if they learn the sad truth that she is deceased. The limbo made of uncertainties, hopes, false leads is a hell that no one deserves to live through.