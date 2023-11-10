The tests came back negative, no trace of botulinum. Gerardina Corsano may have died from chemicals

The mystery of the death of Gerardina Corsano it hasn’t been resolved yet. The woman would not have died due to the botulinum present in one of the foods she consumed inside the pizzeria in Ariano Irpino. The tests carried out on the husband, who ended up in hospital and then discharged, also gave negative results.

Gerardina Corsano and Angelo Mennino started experiencing strange symptoms after having dinner in a local restaurant. They both ended up in the emergency room, first the husband and then the wife. And both were discharged with one treatment for gastrointestinal poisoning. However, their conditions worsened. There was nothing that could be done for Gerardina, while Angelo was transferred to the San Pio hospital in Benevento, where the doctors treated him and discharged him.

After the news of the negative test results, the pizzeria was closed released. The investigations are now focused on the man’s company. Investigators suspect that the two may have become ill as a result of chemical substances, perhaps pesticides present in Angelo’s cereal farming activity. To confirm this suspicion, we will have to wait for the results of the new tests and the complete report of the autopsy carried out on Gerardina’s lifeless body.

The new turning point could change the position of two of the three suspects, the owners of the pizzeria. However, the position of the doctor of the emergency room which discharged the two spouses.

The funeral of Gerardina Corsano, who died at just 45 years old

Yesterday morning, November 9, at 10:00 am, Ariano Irpino said goodbye to Gerardina Corsano for the last time. The funeral was celebrated in Santissima Addolorata church. Many gathered to remember the woman for the last time. The mayor was also present.

The family requested that no filming be made of the funeral service in respect of their sudden and excruciating pain.

The body is located in cemetery of Monteleone di Puglia.