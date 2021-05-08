For the sake of peace, the UAE has made intensive historical efforts at all levels, to ensure a better future for peoples by defusing tensions and settling crises, in accordance with the rules of international law. Therefore, the violence in occupied East Jerusalem, the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the attack on worshipers and the expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood deserve condemnation and condemnation Because it impedes and threatens any possible efforts to reach a just and comprehensive peace in which all enjoy permanent stability.

The insistence on escalating violence and incitement, and preventing the Palestinians from their right to practice religious rites, and prejudice to Islamic sanctities or the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem, will exacerbate the situation even more. This gives extremists the opportunity to inflame feelings and spread messages of mutual hatred, which could push the region into a state of instability and threaten peace.

Therefore, restraint, de-escalation, and attacks that increase tension and tension must be put to an end. Israel bears a primary responsibility in adhering to international covenants that stipulate respect and protection for Islamic and Christian houses of worship, providing the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians, and their right to practice religious rites, as well as stopping any practices that violate the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque or aim to change the legal and historical status of Jerusalem and its sanctities.

At the same time, the international community must intervene to provide the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people.

“the Union”