It is imperative to end the attacks and practices that lead to the continuing state of tension and tension in occupied East Jerusalem, and to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A clear and direct position, affirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressing his concern about the violent events in the Holy City, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians, and stressing the condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred that are incompatible with With humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The UAE’s call for calm comes on the basis of its message in support of security and stability around the world, and the foundations that support all efforts in this context, especially towards the Palestinian issue, and Jordan’s pivotal role and its historical positions in protecting Islamic sanctities in Palestine and preserving its identity under international law, And the historical status quo.

Violence only generates violence, and no dilemma can be solved through violence and blood, but through appeasement and the exercise of maximum restraint. From this standpoint, the UAE supports any moves that lead to a halt of escalation, while strongly condemning the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the displacement of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and stressing the need for the Israeli authorities to assume their responsibility in accordance with the rules of international law to provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

“the Union”