He Morena government has proposed background changes to the Judicial power of the Federation, with the argument of combating the lack of transparency and collusion with de facto powers. However, there is a growing concern about what these reforms look, actually, weaken the technical and impartial function of deliver justiceturning it into a political tool and, worse still, in a instrument at the service of criminal interests.

He official speech maintains that the Judiciary is plagued by corruption and that its lack of transparency and real autonomy makes it susceptible to external influences. However, behind that flare there is an intention of political control more than a true interest in justice. Among the most notable points are that the Proposed changes tend to centralize more power in the Executive, weakening judicial independence. This is worrying in a democratic system where the separation of powers is fundamental.

It has been raised modification of the appointment processes of judges, magistrates and ministerswhich could allow the Executive to have greater control over the Judiciarychoosing people loyal to the government instead of impartial and competent professionals.

The reforms seek to restructure or eliminate some key institutions within the Judiciary that have historically acted as a brake on excesses. This could erode the ability of the judicial system to act independently and autonomously.

The completion of the official project could have serious consequences for the judicial function in Mexico, such as that justice would cease to be a technical and impartial function and become an instrument at the service of political interests. This would not only undermine public confidence in the judicial system, but could also lead to an increase in impunity and corruption.

By politicizing the Judiciary, the protection of criminal interests is facilitated, especially in regions where crime has a strong influence. This is a serious threat to the Mexican State.

Collusion between the government and criminal interests has been a recurring theme in the political debate. During the recent elections, the influence of criminal groups was observed in large areas of the country, affecting the free choice of citizens. The politicization of the Judiciary could aggravate this situation, allowing criminals to operate with greater impunity and further control political and social dynamics.

The reforms to the Judiciary proposed by the Morena government present a façade of transparency and the fight against corruption, but they hide the risk of turning justice into a political weapon. Judicial independence is an essential pillar of democracy and any attempt to weaken it must be rejected immediately. Citizens and political actors must remain vigilant and demand that reforms truly strengthen, and not weaken, the capacity of the Judiciary to deliver justice impartially and effectively.

Alejandro Moreno is national president of the PRI.

