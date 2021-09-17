No to the third dose of Pfizer vaccine for US citizens over the age of 16. The panel of consultants from the Food and Drug Administration rejected the plan with an overwhelming vote, 16-2 according to reports from CNN.

The decision came after the long debate between FDA members and external experts, who would have stigmatized the lack of data provided by the company on the safety of the third dose. The vote risks turning into a blow to the administration of President Joe Biden, which aims to increase protection among the population while the Delta variant continues to spread.

Formally, the panel’s vote is not binding on the FDA: the agency, therefore, could disregard the opinion of the experts and continue along the road that would lead to the general administration of the third dose. Such a decision, however, would determine an explicit conflict between the scientific community, which expressed itself with the vote, and the institutions in favor of ‘booster shot program’.

Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 2 million US citizens have already received the third vaccine rose. 54.4% of the population, on the other hand, completed the ordinary course of vaccination, with 2 doses of Pfizer and Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.