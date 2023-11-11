More than a thousand people took to the streets of Savona to say no to the regasification terminal. The procession from Piazza Mameli reached Piazza Sisto IV where the student musical groups welcomed the public. Banners, associations and flags: the territory’s determination to contest the work which should be built three kilometers from the coast is strong. Many mayors were present, including Marco Russo for Savona, Nicola Isetta for Quiliano and Gianluca Nasuti for Albissola.