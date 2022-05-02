The fact that in the United States Formula 1 has acquired great popularity in recent years, especially thanks to the television series Drive to Survive, made by Netflix, is certainly not a mystery. The peculiarity is that in addition to the pilots, to gain reputation ‘points’ following the first four seasons of this program were above all some team principal. Toto Wolff, Christian Horner and Gunther Steiner, just to mention three names particularly ‘in vogue’ among overseas fans, have become iconic figures, comparable in some ways to the most famous coaches in the world of football.

An attention that has left a large part of the European public perplexed, accustomed to celebrating the deeds of the drivers rather than the words of the bosses of the various teams. Thus, as F1 prepares to head right to the United States for the first Miami GP in the history of this sport, a rather bizarre idea had taken shape: a lap of honor, modeled on the Drivers Parade, reserved for team leaders. The option seemed to have been defined by now, but it met with opposition from a lot of fans and even some interested parties. The leaders of the Circus have thus, wisely, decided to postpone.

“I don’t think there should be such an event with the team leaders greeting the crowd like that – he declared Toto WolffMercedes team principal – Don’t get me wrong, I love the fans, but I want the drivers to be in the spotlight. They are the athletes, they are the gladiators. Not us “. He had been among the pilots Daniel Ricciardo to express concerns about the proposal of a lap of honor reserved for team principals: “I don’t want to be disrespectful to the team leaders – had declared the Australian to the site SpeedWeek – but it’s a bit of a strange idea, isn’t it? I don’t want to take away from them the moment of glory, but I thought it was a bit over the top“.