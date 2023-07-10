The controversy erupts around the name of Beatrice Venezi. Twelve anti-fascist associations and committees in Nice have asked the municipality at the Opera theater of the French city that the concert directed by the well-known Italian conductor, scheduled for New Year’s Eve, be cancelled. “No to the arrival in Nice of Beatrice Venezi, the Italian neo-fascist conductor,” they wrote in a statement.

“We want to recall the political and intellectual positions of Beatrice Venezi, who worked as a musical adviser with Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister. Very present in the Italian media, you participated, in May 2022, in the convention of the Brothers of Italy, an extreme right-wing party, and are committed to giving the greatest possible visibility to the ideology you defend, using your notoriety ” , the associations still write.

Venezi’s invitation, they continue in very harsh tones, “is a political act to which we oppose and which we firmly denounce: The praise of her qualities as a woman by the media to justify her presence in the Nice Opera season is incomprehensible, given that it supports an Italian government that claims it wants to limit women’s rights and carries forward values ​​such as “God, country and family”, inherited from Mussolini’s ideology”.