Monterrey.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) came out in defense of Samuel Garcíagovernor of Nuevo León, before the “blackmail” he faces by the local Congress.

During his visit to Monterrey, AMLO warned that if Samuel García gives in, he would be accepting the “moche blackmail” of the Congress of Nuevo Leonwhich is unacceptable.

“(It would be) accepting the blackmail of the Moches, and not that, not the Moches, not corruption“AMLO told the press as he left his hotel.

López Obrador accused the NL Congress of trying to “condition” the budget to the Samuel García government for the benefit of partisan interests, when the money is provided by the Executive and the Legislative should only authorize it.

“The Executive is the one that does the works and the one that manages the budget, the authorization is from the Legislature, but only the authorization, they cannot have the budget, they cannot execute, that does not correspond to them… they are trying to condition, that group interests, partisans benefitand the budget has to be for the benefit of all the people, and that is why I support the governor,” he added.

However, AMLO rejected that he seeks to intervene in the conflict between Samuel García and the Nuevo León Congress, pointing out that public opinion is what matters.

“I believe that the one who supports the most is the people, the people of Nuevo León who are very awakevery aware,” said the president. “The force of public opinion is very powerful and that helps to stop these blackmailing, abusive and corrupt efforts.”

At the beginning of February, López Obrador had already expressed his support for the governor of Nuevo León before the impeachment that the local Congress intended to initiate against him for alleged violations of the Constitution by not presenting on time andl Expenditure Budget for 2023.

Although the Legislature approved the start of the process to challenge the emecista, it had to suspend it due to a provisional suspension granted to Samuel García by a federal judge.

