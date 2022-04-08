In a matter of hours, throughout Sunday, April 10, we Mexicans will witness the amputation of one of our fundamental rights: the constitutional norm to be part of free, transparent, legal, reliable, fair and legitimate elections.

And it is that throughout the last 60 days and on the day of the election itself, it will have been proven —in the eyes of everyone and in numerous legal complaints— that the electoral process of the so-called revocation of the mandate is nothing more than a vulgar state election.

That is to say, an electoral process in which the presidential power insisted on tarnishing the exercise of direct democracy to the point of turning it into the most untidy in Mexican electoral history, according to the INE itself, which even seriously analyzes its annulment.

And the “pig” was of such magnitude and cynicism that none of the political actors of the official party and its governments – federal, state and municipal – even tried to hide the traps, atrocities and lies.

Perhaps because that was the goal; that of exhibiting —before the eyes of Mexico and the world— that the Mexican government of today is capable of any political atrocity and that no one —no law and no authority— dares to prevent the democratic farce.

A farce that, for that fact alone, must be rejected by citizens, in general, and by opponents, in particular, since it exhibits a tyrannical government, complicit and unpunished in the face of the death of democracy.

However, and despite the mountain of evidence that confirms that next Sunday’s election is nothing more than a rude state election, many Mexicans continue to believe that through this instrument of simulated direct democracy, citizens will be able to put a stop to the tyrant who has enthroned himself in presidential power.

And here comes the first question. How many Mexicans will go to the useless exercise of revocation of mandate?

The truth is that nobody knows how many citizens have been deceived, forced or bought to go to the polls next Sunday; The ability to carry, buy or convince the mafia gang that is capable of anything to “fatten” a presidential whim is unknown.

We do not know if those who will go to vote understand the importance of the simulation, the size of the deception and the crudeness of the official farce to simulate a democratic event and supposedly revocation of the mandate.

We also do not know how many of the 30 million voters who voted for López Obrador in July 2018, today remain convinced that it was the best alternative and no one can calculate either —until Sunday night itself or early Monday 11—, the number of disenchanted with the failed government of AMLO.

What we do know, however, is that it is the least legal, legitimate, equitable and reliable electoral process that has been known at the time of constitutional elections in the hands of citizens.

We know that we are witnessing the amputation of a fundamental constitutional right, such as the guarantee of free and transparent elections, and we know that before our eyes we travel back in time to the electoral processes manipulated by the presidential power and with the money of the citizens.

Therefore, below we propose 10 reasons why every conscientious citizen should contribute to leaving the ballot box empty.

1.- Because the farce of revoking the mandate has been —in not a few current tyrannies—, the privileged instrument for the perpetuation of the satraps in power.

2.- Because in the Mexican case it is an occurrence devised by the Palace, financed illegally and for the exclusive benefit of the president, who will thus attempt his re-election.

3.- Because President Obrador himself led the illegal campaign to promote the revocation of the mandate, through his misleading participation in the “mañaneras”.

4.- Because the Palace ordered an expensive campaign of deceitful, lying and illegal propaganda that cost billions of pesos of public money; money spared for health, education and culture.

5.- Because the deception reached the extreme of manipulating the question, which in the end appeared not as a revocation, but as a ratification that López continues in power, despite the fact that the Constitution only establishes six years in the presidential power .

6.- Because, despite the propaganda spread throughout the country, no one from the government and the official party recognized the constitutional violation, much less the spending of public money.

7.- Because, despite the fact that the Constitution prohibits it, the entire government apparatus and part of the State institutions were placed at the service of promoting a consultation that should only be promoted by the INE, but in which they participated. secretaries of state and governors of Morena.

8.- Because, in the best style of the single party and the “perfect dictatorship”, the official party, Morena, resorted to all kinds of tricks to buy and promote the vote.

9.- In this way, the bureaucracy of the three levels of government —federal, state and municipal— was forced to vote, in exchange for keeping their jobs; which produced millions of forced votes.

10.- In addition to the purchase and transportation of captive votes from street vendors, beneficiaries of social programs, unions and neighborhood groups, among many other social sectors that were blackmailed to vote.

However, and despite all the tricks, the illegalities and the trampling of the Constitution, the rigged electoral exercise next Sunday will have a positive result: we will be able to know the number of Mexicans who regret voting for the worst president in history.

At the time

#farce #reasons