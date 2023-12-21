The opposition to the attack speaks of a government in disarray and of a majority that no longer exists





The Chamber rejects the ESM treaty. The votes in favor were 72, 184 against, 44 abstentions, rejecting the first article of the text. The Pd, Piu' Europa, Iv and Azione voted in favor of the ratification of the ESM. Lega, FdI and Movimento 5 Stelle voted against. Forza Italia, Noi Moderates and Avs abstained.

On the ESM the majority is divided. Vote against ratification by Fratelli d'Italia and Lega, abstention by Forza Italia and Noi Moderati. The opposition to the attack speaks of a government in disarray and of a majority that no longer exists. But the Center-Right totally denies any consequences for the executive led by Giorgia Meloni.

“The League has confirmed the position it has always had, no risk for the government.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it Riccardo Molinari, leader of the League in the Chamber after the split of the majority on the ESM. “The government remains united and strong!!! Forza Italia has always maintained that the ESM is an instrument that needs to be improved but that it is not an emergency for the country”. Paolo Barelligroup leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, categorically excludes repercussions on the government after the split in the majority on the vote to ratify the ESM in Montecitorio. Even Fratelli d'Italia sources very close to Giorgia Meloni absolutely exclude consequences for the government.

SINKING OF THE PD – “On the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism, Meloni and his allies are showing the face of an incapable government and a majority in disarray, split over a fundamental act of foreign and European policy. While Forza Italia abstains, Fratelli d' Italy and the League vote against the ratification, despite the fact that Giorgetti's Ministry of Economy, who is an important representative of the League, has denied the instrumental doubts raised about the reform of the ESM. A sensational fool of Italy in front of the European partners which puts Furthermore, the financial stability of our country is also at risk.” This was stated by the leader of the Democratic Party in the European Affairs Committee in the Chamber and the first signatory of the bill to ratify the ESM, Piero De Lucain a statement on the sidelines of the work of Montecitorio's Budget commission.

