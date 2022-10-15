The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) it does not have unofficial spokespersons nor does it need them. Undeniably, this Party is made up of millions of women and men with the capacity and leadership to carry out that function, but from the partisan structure. Hence, no one from outside can or should speak for us.

The PRI is part of a legislative alliance that it has said no to government attempts to eliminate competition in the electricity sector, militarize the National Guard and put an end to electoral institutions, and We have kept our word. And so it will continue to be.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) they embody the struggle of many generations of Mexicans to have impartial electoral authorities and arbiters, who obey technical and not political criteria and who enforce the citizen’s will at all times.

And without fear of being wrong, these two authorities have lived up to citizen demands and delivered good accounts. Therefore, the PRI will never be in favor of any initiative that seeks to violate their autonomy, damage or weaken them.

From the government, the PRI conceived, built and specified the IFE-INE and handed it over to the citizens without hesitation, becoming the bulwark institution of democracy in Mexico. Hence we could not participate in its spraying.

Nor will we be in favor of any initiative that violates the democratic regime and seeks to ignore the freedoms and rights of citizens.

The PRI is categorical, let there be no doubt: No to the electoral reform proposed by the government!

Our country faces multiple challenges in terms of health, safety, economy and education. These are times that demand political action based on reflection and thorough analysis of the problems that society suffers and the way to deal with them.

For this reason, on October 17 and 18, the “Dialogues for Mexico” will take place at the PRI’s national headquarters, in which leading cadres of our Party will participate, as well as specialists and academics, with the intention of reflecting on the issues that They do matter to society.

I am sure that it will be an unprecedented civic exercise, in which we will freely and frankly talk about the worrying situation that Mexico is experiencing and the various proposals that exist to respond to society.

As an opposition political party and as a legislative force we must be open to all issues, but always seeking the good of the country and the strengthening of democracy. And so it will be.