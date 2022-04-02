The choice of the international federation to postpone the possible exclusion of the Moscow federation from the world course appears incomprehensible. Sport, which has always been an agora of peace, can only distance itself
Gianni Petrucci is able to smell the wind and be ahead of the times. For some time he has complained about the wait of the international basketball federation on Russia. Yesterday the president of Italian basketball broke the delay and took a strong decision: our national team, however, will not play the world qualification match on July 1st against Russia. A right decision.
#challenges #Russia #Italbasket #decision
Leave a Reply